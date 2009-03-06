Latest Obituaries
Loretta Logan-Fader
1954 - 2025
Peabody - Loretta Logan-Fader, 70, of Peabody, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 31, 2025, at Mass General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of James Fader with whom she shared 44 years of marriage.
Loretta was born on April 28, 1954, in Danvers, MA, and was the daughter of...
Obituary
Louis Ronald St. Pierre
1932 - 2025
Beverly - Louis Ronald St. Pierre (Ron), died peacefully at home with his devoted wife and loving family. Ron was born in Danvers, MA in 1932 to Helen (Redmond) St. Pierre and Lloyd St. Pierre. Growing up in Salem, he had a wonderful childhood with fond memories, especially of his brothers and sister. For over 60...
Obituary
Francis "Frank" Albanese
1933 - 2025
Beverly - Francis "Frank" Albanese, 91 years old from Beverly, passed peacefully at his home on Monday, March 31st.
Frank was raised and educated in East Boston. As a young man, he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a proud veteran and a long-time member of Vittori Rocci Post in...
Obituary
Eileen Dineen
1948 - 2025
Danvers - Ms. Eileen "Lee" Marie Dineen, age 77, died peacefully on April 1, 2025, at Putnam Farms in Danvers.
Lee was born in Salem, the daughter of the late Eileen Theresa Dineen and John Joseph Dineen and sister to the late John Dineen, Jr. Lee loved to spend time with her family, many friends and neighbors. ...
Obituary
Anthony DiVincenzo
1941 - 2025
Beverly - Anthony (Tony) DiVincenzo, 84, passed away Friday, March 28, at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Beverly on February 10, 1941, he was the son of the late Jessie (D'Ettore) and James DiVincenzo. He was the loving husband to his perfect mate Georgianna (Jason)...
Obituary
John Eldridge
1931 - 2025
Danvers - John Rogers Eldridge 94, of Danvers, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2025, surrounded by the love & warmth of his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Grace Elizabeth (Morin) Eldridge with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
John was born in Beverly on February 9, 1931, and was the son of...
Obituary
Nancy L. Millard
1935 - 2025
Hampstead - Nancy L. Millard, a beloved matriarch and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2025, at her home in Hampstead, NH. Born on May 29, 1935, in Lynn, MA, Nancy was a vibrant spirit who brought joy and warmth to everyone she met. Nancy was the wife of the late Robert L Millard and daughter...
Obituary
Josephine DiOrio
1939 - 2025
Peabody - Josephine "Pinky" DiOrio, 85, of Peabody, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard A. DiOrio, Sr., with whom she shared over 55 years of marriage.
Pinky was born on August 17, 1939, in Revere, MA, and was the...
Obituary
Death Notices
Funeral, graveside and memorial services
In Memoriam
Mary Frances Mulherin
7th Year Remembrance
Mary Frances Mulherin
You have been gone from us for seven years now. Life goes on but will never be the same without you. Your spirit and personality are missed by all that knew you. You touched many people very deeply and are missed daily.
Missed by your family and friends.
In Memoriam
Other Sympathy Announcements
Celebration of Life
Committals
Cards of thanks
Learn & Prepare
When someone close to you passes away, it can be difficult to know what to do. Whether you are planning a funeral service, buying flowers, expressing condolences, or just trying to figure out how to process grief, this library of articles will help you understand what to expect.Explore All
Your Guide to Overcoming Grief
- Comprehensive Videos for Every Grief Journey
- 15 Experts Share Insights to Manage Grief
- On-Demand Access
Obituary Writing Toolbox: Template and Samples
Following a template is the easiest way to determine the requirements and standards for any type of writing project. It's helpful to take a look at examples, templates and guides when beginning to write. Knowing the form,...Learn more
Benefits of Online Memorials
When a loved one passes away, the next of kin will usually compose a newspaper obituary to communicate the information. While these notices are informative, obituaries often don’t do justice to the life story of a loved one....Learn more