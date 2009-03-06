Featured

Loretta Logan-Fader Loretta Logan-Fader

Loretta Logan-Fader

1954 - 2025

Peabody - Loretta Logan-Fader, 70, of Peabody, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 31, 2025, at Mass General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of James Fader with whom she shared 44 years of marriage.
Loretta was born on April 28, 1954, in Danvers, MA, and was the daughter of...

Obituary

Louis Ronald St. Pierre Louis Ronald St. Pierre

Louis Ronald St. Pierre

1932 - 2025

Beverly - Louis Ronald St. Pierre (Ron), died peacefully at home with his devoted wife and loving family. Ron was born in Danvers, MA in 1932 to Helen (Redmond) St. Pierre and Lloyd St. Pierre. Growing up in Salem, he had a wonderful childhood with fond memories, especially of his brothers and sister. For over 60...

Obituary

Francis Frank Albanese Francis Frank Albanese

Francis "Frank" Albanese

1933 - 2025

Beverly - Francis "Frank" Albanese, 91 years old from Beverly, passed peacefully at his home on Monday, March 31st.

Frank was raised and educated in East Boston. As a young man, he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a proud veteran and a long-time member of Vittori Rocci Post in...

Obituary

Eileen Lee M. Dineen Eileen Lee M. Dineen

Eileen Dineen

1948 - 2025

Danvers - Ms. Eileen "Lee" Marie Dineen, age 77, died peacefully on April 1, 2025, at Putnam Farms in Danvers.
Lee was born in Salem, the daughter of the late Eileen Theresa Dineen and John Joseph Dineen and sister to the late John Dineen, Jr. Lee loved to spend time with her family, many friends and neighbors. ...

Obituary

Anthony DiVincenzo Anthony DiVincenzo

Anthony DiVincenzo

1941 - 2025

Beverly - Anthony (Tony) DiVincenzo, 84, passed away Friday, March 28, at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Beverly on February 10, 1941, he was the son of the late Jessie (D'Ettore) and James DiVincenzo. He was the loving husband to his perfect mate Georgianna (Jason)...

Obituary

John Rogers Eldridge John Rogers Eldridge

John Eldridge

1931 - 2025

Danvers - John Rogers Eldridge 94, of Danvers, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2025, surrounded by the love & warmth of his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Grace Elizabeth (Morin) Eldridge with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
John was born in Beverly on February 9, 1931, and was the son of...

Obituary

Nancy L. Millard Nancy L. Millard

Nancy L. Millard

1935 - 2025

Hampstead - Nancy L. Millard, a beloved matriarch and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2025, at her home in Hampstead, NH. Born on May 29, 1935, in Lynn, MA, Nancy was a vibrant spirit who brought joy and warmth to everyone she met. Nancy was the wife of the late Robert L Millard and daughter...

Obituary

Josephine Pinky DiOrio Josephine Pinky DiOrio

Josephine DiOrio

1939 - 2025

Peabody - Josephine "Pinky" DiOrio, 85, of Peabody, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard A. DiOrio, Sr., with whom she shared over 55 years of marriage.
Pinky was born on August 17, 1939, in Revere, MA, and was the...

Obituary

In Memoriam

Robby Robertson

Birthday Remembrance
In Loving Memory Of
Robby Robertson
March 27, 1929 ~ December 25, 2012
Happy Birthday, Robby.
Miss you,
Richie Mowbray and Kenny French

In Memoriam

Mary Frances Mulherin

7th Year Remembrance
Mary Frances Mulherin
You have been gone from us for seven years now. Life goes on but will never be the same without you. Your spirit and personality are missed by all that knew you. You touched many people very deeply and are missed daily.
Missed by your family and friends.

In Memoriam

Arthur Sheldon

Birthday Remembrance
Arthur Sheldon
In Loving Memory of Arthur Sheldon
Birthday Remembrance
March 20, 1935
We miss you and love you forever,
Love, Doris, Michael, Sue, Jack, Aimee, and family

In Memoriam

Lois L Hebert

In Memoriam; !0th Year Remembrance
In Loving Memory Of
Lois L Hebert
December 6, 1948 - March 17, 2015
In the garden of memories, we meet everyday.
Missed and loved by all.
Husband Dan, Children, Grandchildren, and Great Grandchild

In Memoriam

John C. Davis

Happy 85th Birthday
Always in our Heart
John C. Davis
March 12, 1940 - January 4, 2018
In loving remembrance. There is a link death cannot sever. Love and remembrance last forever.
Love Always, Beverly, Nick, Steph, Chris, Kate, Gina, Mike

In Memoriam

Richard Aime LeBel

6th Year Remembrance
Forever Loved
Richard Aime LeBel
January 23, 1929 - March 11, 2019
With undying gratitude for your love, wisdom and humor - you are missed more than words can express.
Nous t'aimerons toujours, Your family and friends.

In Memoriam

Arthur Grady

10 Year Remembrance
In Loving Memory
Arthur Grady
October 2, 1930 - March 9, 2015
Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Remembered by his loving wife Eileen, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In Memoriam

Robert B. O'Leary

16th Anniversary
Robert B. O'Leary
June 17, 1926 - March 6, 2009
We Love You and Miss You
Your Loving Family

In Memoriam

Learn & Prepare

When someone close to you passes away, it can be difficult to know what to do. Whether you are planning a funeral service, buying flowers, expressing condolences, or just trying to figure out how to process grief, this library of articles will help you understand what to expect.

Explore All
guiding grief photo

Your Guide to Overcoming Grief

  • Comprehensive Videos for Every Grief Journey
  • 15 Experts Share Insights to Manage Grief
  • On-Demand Access
guiding grief logo
Learn more
Photo

Obituary Writing Toolbox: Template and Samples

Following a template is the easiest way to determine the requirements and standards for any type of writing project. It's helpful to take a look at examples, templates and guides when beginning to write. Knowing the form,...

Learn more
Photo

Benefits of Online Memorials

When a loved one passes away, the next of kin will usually compose a newspaper obituary to communicate the information. While these notices are informative, obituaries often don’t do justice to the life story of a loved one....

Learn more

